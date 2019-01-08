HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Round up your friends who don't believe in unicorns. Their beliefs might change after a colorfully delectable trip to the new Unicorn-Magical Dessert Bar expected to open in Houston soon.
Okay, maybe unicorns don't exist. But that doesn't mean you can't eat like you're in a wonderland.
The dessert bar opened its first location in Dallas on Dec. 21, and if the occasion in Houston is anything like the one in Dallas, you may want to get there early on opening day.
Lines were out the door at the bar, with owner Usman Babar saying some people waited as long as four hours to get their hands on the treats.
So what is it that had people hungry to taste the unicorn-filled rainbow?
"Our whole theme is around the unicorn. The store is full of unicorns everywhere. It's about pink, purple, turquoise. It's everything unicorn. The desserts are all unicorn. Shakes, lemonades, rainbow cakes, cake pops, donuts, cup cakes, lava cake, pink hot chocolate. All desserts are pretty in pink, gold, pastel colors," Babar told ABC13.
It shouldn't come as a surprise to foodies that a dessert bar is perfect for Texas, especially after being named the best food state in the U.S.
But after opening recently in Dallas, why bring it to Houston so soon? Babar says adding unicorn magic to the Bayou City was a no-brainer simply because this is the place to be.
"Houston is a foodie destination. When we opened in Dallas and saw the lines and people waiting for hours, we knew this will work in Houston and we love the Monstrose area," Babar explains.
The Houston location will differ in at least one way from the Dallas shop. It's going to be bigger.
So get your taste buds ready for some pretty-in-pink treats. Babar says Unicorn-Magical Dessert bar is expected to open in late February - early March.
