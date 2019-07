EMBED >More News Videos KFC is introducing another finger lickin' good item to its menu: a chicken and Cheetos sandwich.

Have you ever thought that steak and bourbon weren't sweet enough? LongHorn Steakhouse has a dessert right up your alley.Starting Monday, the restaurant is releasing a first-of-its-kind Steak and Bourbon Ice Cream creation. It features "steak sprinkles," swirls of bourbon caramel sauce and whipped cream.The ice cream concoction will be available for $3.99 at select locations.For more information, visit LongHorn's website.