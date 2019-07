Special announcement: I am finger lickin’ thrilled to bring the KFC Cheetos Sandwich to KFC locations nationwide on July 1. pic.twitter.com/ENL0F8aKDC — KFC (@kfc) June 20, 2019

KFC is introducing another finger lickin' good item to its menu: a chicken and Cheetos sandwich.It will be around for four weeks, starting July 1.For those who love chips on a sandwich, this bad boy kicks it up a notch.KFC's signature crispy chicken is drenched in a special Cheetos sauce and placed on a bed of crunchy Cheetos.The KFC Cheetos Sandwich will be available nationwide.