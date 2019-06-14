J.J. Watt rallies Texans to buy Whataburger back from Chicago bank

Ok, I say we all chip in and buy Whataburger back. Make honey butter chicken biscuits available all day, add kolaches to the menu and change nothing else. Especially not the ketchup. https://t.co/HadutHXJ9l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 14, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After Texas lost two storied businesses to outsiders in one week,says enough is enough.On Thursday,off its Galveston and New Braunfels water parks to Ohio-based Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.About 24 hours later, news of family-ownedstunned many, including the Texans defensive end.As Whataburger and BDT Capital announced the sale Friday, which brings the Texas fast food giant into a portfolio which includes minority investments in Einstein Bros. Bagels and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Watt propositioned Texans with an investment idea of his own."Ok, I say we all chip in and buy Whataburger back," Watt tweeted.He even offered up a bold plan on how he'd manage Whataburger's menu after returning the chain to Texas' hands."Make honey butter chicken biscuits available all day, add kolaches to the menu and change nothing else. Especially not the ketchup."