Society

Schlitterbahn: A Texas success story 40 years in the making

The Texas favorite, Schlitterbahn, began its first park, in 1979. Since then, Schlitterbahn now has a total of five outdoor waterparks, two indoor waterparks, three resorts, a golf course, and two full-service restaurants in their parks in Texas and in Kansas City, Kansas.

The waterpark was founded by Mr. Bob and Miss Billye as a place where families could gather. Schlitterbahn, which means "slippery road" in German, opened with four water slides starting from a German-style tower.

SEE MORE: Schlitterbahn sells off Galveston and New Braunfels water park locations

Schlitterbahn's flagship waterpark and resort in New Braunfels has been named the number one waterpark in the world for the last 21 years, winning Amusement Today's prestigious Golden Ticket Award every year since the award was started in 1997.

In 2006, Schlitterbahn opened another option for family fun even closer to home. With an indoor waterpark section, Houstonians could enjoy even more seasons of fun.

In 2016 the park became home to the World's Tallest Water Coaster, MASSIV.

Schlitterbahn dedicated its Orbiter and Galaxy slides in honor of the men and women of NASA and the Johnson Space Center.

RELATED: New multi-million dollar slides open at Schlitterbahn Galveston

Schlitterbahn also has locations on South Padre Island, Kansas City, Kansas and Corpus Christi.

Schlitterbahn has been featured in several Hollywood movies, dozens of national TV programs and countless publications around the world.

SEE ALSO: Going to Texas waterparks? Here's what it will cost
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonwaterbusinessmoneyfamilyfun stuff
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News