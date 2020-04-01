Turkey Leg Hut soars with big new expansion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The line at one of Houston's most popular restaurants will starting moving a little more quickly later this year. The Turkey Leg Hut has received approval from the City of Houston for a 1,061-square-foot expansion of their existing space, owners Lynn and Nakia Price announced in a release.That means approximately 30 additional seats inside, as well as more room for the bar and restrooms. Construction will begin "as soon as possible" and will conform to all requirements of Harris County's Stay-Home/Work-Safe order. The work is expected to be finished this summer."We are thrilled to have the green light to move forward with this expansion," Nakia Price said in a statement. "Our first priority is keeping everyone safe during this pandemic, but as we make our way through this as a community, we look forward to brighter days ahead with more indoor seating capacity and additional accommodations to better serve our guests once we are able to do so."