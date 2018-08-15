Houston Texans roll out gameday food dishes for 2018 season

HOUSTON, Texans (KTRK) --The 2018 Houston Texans season will be marked with an overall hunger for success on the field.
In the stands, though, fans can expect to satiate that hunger with a new roster of food items at NRG Stadium food outlets.
Ahead of this Saturday's preseason game vs. the 49ers, the Texans and food partner Aramark introduced the dishes that will get fans chewing during the game.
From healthier fare, to meatier selections, the NRG Stadium booths will include:
- Killen's Beef Rib
- Texas Style Jalapeno Shrimp and Lobster Roll
- Crab Cake with Elote Corn
- Korean Barbecue Eggroll Lettuce Wraps
- Quinoa Salad
- Corn Dog Nachos
- Georgia James Carved Roast Beef Sandwich with Wedge Slaw
- The Original Ninfa's on Navigation Fajita Tacos
Earlier in the offseason, the Texans announced that they added Antone's Famous Po' Boys and the Original Ninfa's on Navigation to their gameday food roster.