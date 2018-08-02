FOOD & DRINK

Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you plan on heading to a Houston Texans game this season, be sure to come with a big appetite.

Two of Houston's most iconic restaurants will be offering their signature dishes at NRG Stadium this season.

Antone's Famous Po' Boys and the Original Ninfa's on Navigation will be joining the gameday food roster.

Antone's will sell its four classic sandwiches, as well as two varieties of salads.

Ninfa's will have two locations on the club level, with a menu featuring beef and chicken fajita tacos, chips and queso, and guacamole.

The team will unveil other new additions on Aug. 15 ahead of its first home preseason game on Aug. 18.
