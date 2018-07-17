FREE FOOD

James Coney Island rewarding first 95 customers with free food on National Hot Dog Day

James Coney Island offering free original coneys on July 18

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Free coneys from James Coney Island? Hot dog!

Houston-area locations of the venerable coney outlet is celebrating National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday by rewarding the first 95 customers at each location with a free Original Coney.

The chain describes its culinary claim to fame as a "masterpiece served on a hand-sliced, steamed bun with mustard, chili sauce and onions." All 19 Houston-area JCI Grill locations will offer the free treat, but you're urged to arrive early.



In addition, the restaurant chain will go a step further on Thursday, July 26 when National Chili Dog Day will be recognized. The JCI Grill located at 11940 Southwest Freeway will present a Throwback Thursday price of a nickel for hot dogs and chips, as well as 10-cent sodas, and 15-cent JCI Grill chili. The offer is valid only for this location and for dine-in.

James Coney Island's giving mood is part of its 95th anniversary this year.

You can find your nearest JCI Grill at this link.
