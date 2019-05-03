Food & Drink

Dr Pepper Museum's 2-millionth visitor to receive a year's worth of soda

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're a fan of Dr Pepper and you'd like to win a year's supply of soda, here's your chance.

Next weekend the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute will be celebrating its 28th birthday and is inviting everyone to join in on the celebration.

The party starts on Saturday, May 11 at 10 a.m. on 300 S. 5th Street in Waco.

RELATED: Dr Pepper releasing first new flavor in years for Spider-Man: Far From Home

According to the museum's event page on Facebook, they'll have free Dr Pepper with every paid admission, live music, food and more.

The lucky two millionth visitor will receive a year's supply of Dr Pepper.

For more details or to purchase your tickets, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwacoeventssodadrinking
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News