Dr Pepper releasing first new flavor in years for Spider-Man: Far From Home

Dr Pepper has released a new flavor for the first time in five years.

The soda brand plans to nationally launch Dr Pepper Dark Berry on May 1 as part of a promotion for Spider-Man: Far From Home. The flavor will only be available for a limited time.

The dark new drink is said to be a "subtle, fruity twist on the original soda, which already boasts a blend of 23 flavors."

You can get a 12-pack of cans for about $5.29, while a 20 oz. bottle will be about $1.99.

Happy sipping!

