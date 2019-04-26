Food & Drink

How many people have conquered the viral Cici's Pizza Challenge?

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Cici's Pizza Challenge has been one of the most popular stories on ABC13.com for weeks now, but how many people have really taken it on?

The challenge is for you and one other person to finish a 28-inch pizza in only one hour at the Cici's Pizza location in Katy. If you finish the whole pizza in time, you win $500!

ABC13 Eyewitness News called the restaurant to get an update. So far, 90 teams have taken on the viral challenge but only four teams have conquered it!

If you're interested in taking on the challenge yourself, you'll have to wait because they're booked through June and July.
