Cici's Pizza challenge winner tames 'The Beast' burger

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second time in a week, a man who won $500 for inhaling a 28-inch olive pizza and finishing two 32-ounce drinks in just under 34 minutes has been crowned in yet another eating contest.



ABC13 was there Monday as Brandon 'Da Garbage Disposal' Clark claimed victory by taking on the two-man Cici's Pizza challenge in Katy all by himself.

Wednesday night, we've followed Brandon to The Backyard Grill near Jersey Village, where he attempted to consume one gigantic burger.

With just one hour on the clock, Brandon faced off with The Beast, consisting of four pounds of ground beef, eight slices of bacon, four slices of American cheese, four slices of Swiss cheese, mushrooms, jalapeños, and even more veggies, all on a 12-inch bun.

Brandon was able to clear his plate in just 14 minutes and 33 seconds, setting a new record.

He not only gets the $45.99 burger for free, but the bragging rights that come with taming The Beast.

According to the restaurant's website, 368 Beasts have been sold.
