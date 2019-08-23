ChickenWars: Whataburger weighs in on who really has the best chicken sandwich

Whataburger joined in on the argument Thursday over which fast food restaurant offers the best chicken sandwich.
They made sure to remind everyone that Texans know the "best chicken sandwich of all time" is none other than the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.
yall acting like the greatest chicken sandwich of all time didn't already exist pic.twitter.com/twri14NVat— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) August 22, 2019
Last week, Popeyes released their first chicken sandwich nationwide.
Chicken. Brioche. Pickles. New. Sandwich. Popeyes. Nationwide. So. Good. Forgot. How. Speak. In. Complete. Sandwiches. I mean, sentences. pic.twitter.com/14kXBv4jJw— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 12, 2019
The Twitter feud started when Chick-fil-A tweeted, highlighting its sandwich as "the original."
Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original. pic.twitter.com/qBAIIxZx5v— Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 19, 2019
Popeyes quickly replied by tweeting the question, "...y'all good?"
... y’all good? https://t.co/lPaTFXfnyP— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 19, 2019
The mocking tone of its tweet garnered a lot of attention.
Twitter users joined in the fray, sharing which restaurant they believed had the best chicken sandwich.
Then, Wendy's couldn't resist and got in the mix, tweeting "Y'all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich."
Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/4v9RJFgy0T— WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 19, 2019
Popeyes replied, "Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y'all looking thirsty."
Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty. https://t.co/89eqI5vk2z— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 20, 2019
Wendy's did not let them get away with that, tweeting "lol, guess that means the food's as dry as the jokes."
lol, guess that means the food’s as dry as the jokes https://t.co/aX3XnRunNW— WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 20, 2019
Church's Chicken, meanwhile, said the case is closed when it comes to the #ChickenWars.
Case closed. #ChickenWars https://t.co/GgXywLCdb8— Church's Chicken (@ChurchsChicken) August 19, 2019
Zaxby's ears were burning when they heard people were talking about chicken sandwiches.
Did🥪 someone🥪 say🥪 sandwiches? 🥪 pic.twitter.com/RUcNboMPwY— Zaxby's (@Zaxbys) August 20, 2019
Not to be left out of the party, Shake Shack intervened: "If you're lookin' for a chicken sandwich (without the beef ), you know where to find us."
If you're lookin' for a chicken sandwich (without the beef 😉), you know where to find us. pic.twitter.com/2wtV2POvFf— SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) August 19, 2019
IHOP even tweeted about its chicken sandwich, "We have new Buffalo Crispy Chicken with @FranksRedHot, and FRANKly, it's pretty great!"
We have new Buffalo Crispy Chicken with @FranksRedHot, and FRANKly, it’s pretty great!— IHOP (@IHOP) August 19, 2019
In a way to bring peace to the poultry pandemonium, Yelp tweeted they "have enough love in our hearts for all the chicken sandwiches."
Over here at Yelp, we have enough love in our hearts for all the chicken sandwiches, so we used Yelp data to find the top 20 best chicken sandwiches of all time: https://t.co/hK4u9oqdFQ. #ChickenWars pic.twitter.com/BPAQRidune— Yelp (@Yelp) August 20, 2019
Social media has become an important part of restaurants' marketing strategies over the past decade. A 2013 Cornell University study said 59 percent of chain restaurants and 79 percent of independent restaurants use social media (and that was six years ago).
In 2018, Forbes featured the rise of Wendy's social media success.
"We want to be likable and sassy. We don't want to be seen as sarcastic and rude," Kane said.