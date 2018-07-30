FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with a delicious discount at Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating with a declious discount! (KTRK)

It's the perfect cheat day for your diet, because it's National Cheesecake Day!

If you want to celebrate with a yummy slice, then find your nearest Cheesecake Factory. The restaurant is offering half price cheesecake.

Customers must dine in to get any slice at half price, and the offer is only valid on July 30.

One slice per guest.
