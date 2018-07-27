FOOD & DRINK

Starbucks introduces 'new' cheesecake frappuccinos in the U.K.

Starbucks introduces 'new' cheesecake frappuccino's in the U.K. (KTRK)

If you love cheesecake and frappuccinos, then you're going to love having the best of both worlds.

Starbucks is now offering cheesecake frappuccinos in mocha, blueberry and caramel flavors, topped with cookie pieces.

Similar sweet frappuccinos have been on Starbucks' secret menu in the past, but these three flavors are now a new twist to your favorite drink.

There's one catch. The drinks will only be available in the United Kingdom, but hopefully, the tasty treats will make their way to the U.S.
