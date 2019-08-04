Food & Drink

Ben & Jerry's founders launch new flavor in honor of Bernie Sanders

The founders of the successful ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's are launching a new flavor named after Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

The ice cream is not affiliated with the popular ice cream company, which sold to the massive conglomerate Unilever in 2000.

The company has since distanced itself from the political activism of its co-founders.

Instead, the flavor falls under the banner of "Ben's Best" and is called "Bernie's Back."

The limited edition flavor comes after Ben Cohen launched the Bernie's Yearning flavor during Sanders' 2016 presidential run.

