EMBED >More News Videos Several artists have performed Selena tributes at this year's rodeo

EMBED >More News Videos "Out of all the outfits that she wore, for me to see this picture with this outfit, this was the inspiration for please me," she said.

NEW YORK -- Cardi B is teaming up with Vermont senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on a future project.The Bronx-born rapper posted a picture of the pair to Instagram and said "Stay tuned," for a video they are collaborating on to educate voters.She said she'll help fight for "economic, racial and social justice for all."Sanders said it's part of an effort to get more young people to vote.