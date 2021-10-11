shooting

Shooter on the run after wounding 1, pointing gun at random motorists in N. Harris Co.

By
Manhunt underway for gunman after 1 shot at N. Harris Co. gas station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An active search was underway Monday night in north Harris County after a man pointing a gun at passing cars shot a driver in a gas station parking lot.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said someone flagged down a deputy in the area around 4 p.m. saying that a man was pointing a gun at passing cars near Kuykendahl and FM1960.


As deputies began looking for that man, a call came in about a shooting in the 1900 block of FM 1960 at Sugar Pine Drive, less than a mile east of where the previous incident was reported, according to Gonzalez.

ABC13 Exclusive: Driver's camera captures shooter outside FM1960 gas station
The moment a man began shooting outside an FM1960 gas station that wounded one man was caught on a driver's video camera.



The 43-year-old driver of a Toyota Tundra was sitting in his truck at the gas station when a bullet pierced the passenger window of his truck, critically injuring him, according to deputies on the scene.

Sheriff Gonzalez said it seemed totally random.

Video obtained by ABC13 shows the suspect walking past the truck and firing several shots seemingly without ever stopping.

Evidence markers outlined at least five bullet holes in the victim's truck.

"It was pretty nonchalant, and that's very concerning to me," Gonzalez said. "It's really a miracle more people weren't injured because this individual was waving a gun around to multiple motorists passing by."

Gonzalez also pointed out there is a school near the scene of the crime, so authorities planned to continue canvassing the area with K-9 units until they get any leads.

"It's scary to think there's a school immediately behind me when this started happening, so I'm glad our deputies got on it quick," he said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery. He was believed to be in critical condition but stable Monday night.

"We are praying for him and hope he recovers from his injuries," said Gonzalez.

The shooter was last seen walking eastbound from the gas station on FM 1960. He was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt, dark long-length denim shorts and tennis shoes, Gonzalez said. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.



