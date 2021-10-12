Convicted felon arrested after FM 1960 gas station shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11114370" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The moment a man began shooting outside an FM1960 gas station that wounded one man was caught on a driver's video camera.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of pointing a gun and randomly shooting along a busy north Harris County road is charged with four felonies in connection with the incident.Patrick Allen, 32, was arrested after deputies fanned out along FM 1960 looking for the shooter who was seen on video opening fire and hitting one man who was inside a pickup truck outside a gas station, authorities said.Allen is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of felon in possession of a weapon.The violence began around 4 p.m. Monday when a man believed to be Allen was pointing a gun at passing cars near Kuykendahl and FM 1960, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.As deputies began looking for that man, a call came in about a shooting in the 1900 block of FM 1960 at Sugar Pine Drive, less than a mile east of where the previous incident was reported, Gonzalez said.Video obtained by ABC13 shows a man walking past a Toyota Tundra and firing several shots seemingly without ever stopping. A 43-year-old man inside was critically injured when a bullet pierced his passenger window and struck him."It was pretty nonchalant, and that's very concerning to me," Gonzalez said Monday. "It's really a miracle more people weren't injured because this individual was waving a gun around to multiple motorists passing by."There was no word Tuesday on the condition of the driver who was shot.Allen is scheduled to appear in probable cause court Tuesday night.