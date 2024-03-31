WATCH LIVE

Woman in critical condition after head-on collision into tree in NW Harris County, HCSO says

Sunday, March 31, 2024
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in critical condition following a head-on collision with a tree in northwest Harris County on Sunday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the single-vehicle crash happened in the 20800 block of FM 2920.

Deputies believe the vehicle's driver went off the roadway and struck a tree head on.

The woman was transported via Life Flight, according to authorities.

Lanes of the roadway have been closed as the investigation continues.

Eyewitness News is gathering the facts on this breaking news story.

