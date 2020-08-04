FM-1960 widening project one step closer to beginning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- TxDOT is one step closer to starting an expansion project of FM-1960 between Humble and Atascocita.TxDOT says it has just selected a contractor for one part of the project.The project includes expansion of the roadway from four lanes to six, construction of an overpass at West Lake Houston Parkway, upgraded drainage and five-foot sidewalks on both sides of the road.Utility work is scheduled to begin in December with construction of the new roadway expected to begin next summer.The whole project will take a few years to finish. The expected completion is summer of 2024.