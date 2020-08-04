Traffic

FM-1960 widening project one step closer to beginning

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- TxDOT is one step closer to starting an expansion project of FM-1960 between Humble and Atascocita.

TxDOT says it has just selected a contractor for one part of the project.

The project includes expansion of the roadway from four lanes to six, construction of an overpass at West Lake Houston Parkway, upgraded drainage and five-foot sidewalks on both sides of the road.

Utility work is scheduled to begin in December with construction of the new roadway expected to begin next summer.

The whole project will take a few years to finish. The expected completion is summer of 2024.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED:
Robert E. Lee Road name changed in Harris Co. in an effort to remove Confederate ties

EMBED More News Videos

Here's when you can expect to see changes as new road signs and addresses are rolled out next week.


Westheimer road project finishing 10 months ahead of schedule
EMBED More News Videos

Check out this bird's eye view of the newly resurfaced road, without traffic. It's a view of Westheimer you never get to see!


Officials seeing more drivers breaking HOV rules during pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the video above to see what TxDOT representatives are saying drivers should do if they see someone breaking the HOV rules or speeding.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionroad closureroad repairtraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fines coming to people without masks as Houston sees rate drop
Undocumented immigrants behind on rent are self-evicting
ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling shares his weight loss secrets
Why RodeoHouston wants your thoughts on COVID-19
Here's a recap of the news you need for Tuesday, August 4
Here's when thunderstorms could impact you on Tuesday
Burger King worker killed in food delay shooting, police say
Show More
All deaths reported Monday from COVID-19 were Hispanic
Progress slow on coronavirus relief bill as negotiations continue
Several injured in shooting near massive house party
Pop-Up Newsroom: Third Ward's Goode Looks barbershop
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson part of group buying XFL for $15M
More TOP STORIES News