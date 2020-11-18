1 killed in crash on FM 1960 in Atascocita

FATALITY CRASH - Constables are working a 2 vehicle crash in the 5700 block of FM 1960 Road East in Atascocita.



One occupant suffered fatal injuries.



All lanes of FM 1960 Road East are currently shut down. AVOID THE AREA.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Atascocita.It happened in the 5700 block of FM 1960 East some time before 10:30 a.m.All lanes of FM 1960 Road East are shut down. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.