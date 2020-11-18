Traffic

1 killed in crash on FM 1960 in Atascocita

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Atascocita.

It happened in the 5700 block of FM 1960 East some time before 10:30 a.m.

All lanes of FM 1960 Road East are shut down. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.



