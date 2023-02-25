Caught on camera: Florida police officer wrangles nearly 7-foot alligator

MIAMI, Fla. -- Newly released bodycam video shows a Florida police officer wrangling a nearly 7-foot long alligator he found wandering in a neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police Officer Manuel Orol said it took a few tries to get the rope around the gator's front legs, WPLG reported.

But, once he did, he managed to tie the rope to his cruiser before help could arrive.

A professional trapper then relocated the gator to a less populated area.