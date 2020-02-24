24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Watch out for high water on these Houston-area roads

Monday, April 21, 2025 1:01PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers, keep an eye on high-water locations on Houston-area roads and drive safely as rain comes down across southeast Texas.

Parts of the Houston area are experiencing numerous flooded roadways on Monday morning. You're asked to stay off the roads until the water recedes.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Aldine, Atascocita, and Humble counties until 9 a.m.

High water spots reported by Houston Transtar:

Remember, if you come across high water, don't attempt to drive through it. Turn around, don't drown.

Sources: Houston Transtar, DriveTexas.org, local authorities, and ABC13.

