Houston firefighters deliver Christmas Eve baby while family waits for ambulance

On Christmas Eve 2020, at 2222 hours, the crew of HFD Engine 5 delivered a healthy baby girl at a couple’s home while waiting for an ambulance. (Picture posted with permission of family.) Thanks for photo, Andy Williamson. pic.twitter.com/CY1ORCG7eF — Houston Firefighters (@FirefightersHOU) December 25, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters helped a family welcome a Christmas miracle into their home Thursday.According to a tweet from HFD, around 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the HFD Engine 5 crew arrived at a couple's home before the ambulance while a mother was in labor.The group of firefighters delivered the mother's healthy baby girl while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.The crew posted a photo on Twitter of the firefighters posed with the happy parents and their healthy baby.