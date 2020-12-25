Society

Houston firefighters deliver Christmas Eve baby while family waits for ambulance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters helped a family welcome a Christmas miracle into their home Thursday.

According to a tweet from HFD, around 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the HFD Engine 5 crew arrived at a couple's home before the ambulance while a mother was in labor.

The group of firefighters delivered the mother's healthy baby girl while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

The crew posted a photo on Twitter of the firefighters posed with the happy parents and their healthy baby.



RELATED:

Adorable 11-pound baby boy born at Sugar Land hospital
EMBED More News Videos

WE CAN'T STOP STARING AT THE PHOTOS! Hit play to see sweet pictures of baby Lane.


Experts looking into COVID-19 baby boom among certain areas
EMBED More News Videos

Back in March, people would joke about little Pandemicas and Covas being born during this pandemic. But this pandemic baby boom is turning out to be a real thing!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonmotherhoodbaby deliveryhouston fire departmentbabyfamilychristmas evefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer shoots at man after alarm goes off at business, HPD says
Suspect threatening ex shot and killed by deputy, HCSO says
Explosion in downtown Nashville may have been 'intentional:' Police
Woman has message for stranger who bought her gifts
Home explosion shakes Hempstead neighborhood awake
Chinese restaurants preparing for busiest day: Christmas
Less wind and warmer temps for Christmas Day
Show More
Houston religious leaders reflect on faith during difficult year
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
Houston designer known to help others struggles to reopen
Unemployed mom receives multiple job offers
Safe holiday traditions to carry on in the pandemic
More TOP STORIES News