Firefighter injured in 'suspicious' fire at fireworks store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters say a fire at a firework store in northeast Harris County looks suspicious.

According to authorities, the fire started around 3 a.m in the 2900 block of FM 1960.

Firefighters say it appears that someone forced open a back door to the building.

Deputies say there were fireworks in the store at the time, but not enough to be a danger to the area.



One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital.

Authorities haven't said how the fire may have started.

Firefighters had to dodge exploding fireworks Thursday morning when a storage facility caught fire in South Carolina

