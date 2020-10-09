Society

6 booths burn in fire at Texas Renaissance Festival

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire has broken out on the grounds of the Texas Renaissance Festival near Plantersville in Grimes County.

A spokesperson for the festival said at least six booths were burning Friday afternoon.

The fire is near the Polish Pub area.



The fire happened as the festival was winding down the first week of opening while under the pandemic.

Changes for the upcoming season include suspending The After Dark Saturday evening entertainment experience until 2021, not offering costume rentals this season and canceling the annual School Days event, according to the release. Additionally, the King's Feast-a daily event-will offer only one seating per day this fall, and the Tea & Strumpets high tea event will have limited seating by reservation.

RELATED: Texas Renaissance Festival may look different for 2020 season

However, 349 vendors will still be featured throughout the festival ground, including 11 guest vendors and 20 new vendors this season, according to the release. Thirty stage acts are also still planned, as are the nightly fireworks.

In addition to new and guest vendors, the festival's expanded area will also include new entertainment, such as a pirate ship museum, a tower slide, pyro juggler Thomas Wood and accordionist Amanda Kitchens, and the multiple-story Wyrmwood Public House.

Community Impact Newspapers contributed to this report.
