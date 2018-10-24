PERSONAL FINANCE

Texas Mega Millions results: $3 million Mega Millions prize sold in San Antonio

EMBED </>More Videos

There's a new millionaire in Texas after a $3 million ticket was sold in the state.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Someone's life is forever changed in South Carolina after officials there say a ticket hit all six numbers to claim the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions drawings.

The numbers were picked at 10 p.m.

Those numbers are: 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

Someone in Texas won a $3 million Megaplier ticket. The Texas Lottery tweeted that the winning ticket was sold in San Antonio.

Texans have gotten lottery lucky lately.

Last Friday, a $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Valero on Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston. A $2 million winning ticket was sold the same day at Cove Country Store off S FM 565 in Baytown.

PRESS YOUR LUCK: Luckiest places around Houston buy lotto tickets
EMBED More News Videos

Even if you take the cash payout of $904 million, you'll still have a nice chunk of change.



The Mega Millions winning numbers page updated around 4 a.m. to reflect there was just one winner for the jackpot.

The next estimated jackpot has also reset to $40 million. That drawing is on Friday.

Tuesday's drawing boasted the world's largest-ever lottery jackpot. If the winner chooses the cash payout option, he or she walks away with $904 million.

If no one had won the massive jackpot, that would have brought Friday's jackpot potential to $2 billion, which carries a cash payout option of $1.142 billion, according to the Texas Lottery.
How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?

EMBED More News Videos

ABC News takes a look at some of the ways you could spend that $1.6 billion jackpot.

RELATED:

  • LOTTO FEVER: Should you join an office pool?
  • Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots 2018: Things you need to consider if you win
  • 10 largest jackpots in history
    • Report a Typo
    Related Topics:
    financelotterymega millionsjackpotu.s. & worldmoneyHouston
    (Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
    PERSONAL FINANCE
    Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
    Digital Deal of the Day
    POWERBALL RESULTS: Jackpot now worth $620 million
    Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
    More Personal Finance
    Top Stories
    Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
    Teen on life support after being shot in head in SE Houston
    Teen killed in possible drive-by shooting in SW Houston
    Remnants of Willa to bring storms to parts of Texas
    Hyperloop tube travel could become a reality in 2 months
    Gator Bayou Adventure Park opening for 1-day sneak peek
    Rajon Rondo: 'Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy'
    HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
    Show More
    Man sets home on fire using blowtorch to kill spiders
    Who benefits from Texas' massive early voting turnout?
    Fire officials warn of space heater safety as temps drop
    Rapper Jon James killed while rapping on wing of plane
    Brazoria man travels 900 miles to meet children for sex: Police
    More News