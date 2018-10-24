HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Someone's life is forever changed in South Carolina after officials there say a ticket hit all six numbers to claim the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions drawings.
The numbers were picked at 10 p.m.
Those numbers are: 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.
Someone in Texas won a $3 million Megaplier ticket. The Texas Lottery tweeted that the winning ticket was sold in San Antonio.
Texans have gotten lottery lucky lately.
A $3 MILLION winning ticket for last night's #MegaMillions drawing was sold in #SanAntonio!
Last Friday, a $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Valero on Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston. A $2 million winning ticket was sold the same day at Cove Country Store off S FM 565 in Baytown.
The Mega Millions winning numbers page updated around 4 a.m. to reflect there was just one winner for the jackpot.
The next estimated jackpot has also reset to $40 million. That drawing is on Friday.
Tuesday's drawing boasted the world's largest-ever lottery jackpot. If the winner chooses the cash payout option, he or she walks away with $904 million.
If no one had won the massive jackpot, that would have brought Friday's jackpot potential to $2 billion, which carries a cash payout option of $1.142 billion, according to the Texas Lottery.
How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
