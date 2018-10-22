LOTTO FEVER: Should you join an office pool?

The Mega Millions is now offering a historic $2 billion jackpot and it has Americans everywhere dreaming to hit it big.
But, there are things you should be aware of before joining an office pool.
If you and a few co-workers decide on an office pool ticket and it is a winner,
you may potentially find yourself in a lawsuit with years in court in order to settle the winnings.
Lottery officials and lawyers say co-workers should get everything in writing before throwing money into an office pool.
Some other tips:
- Only enter with people you trust.
- Create rules of the pool.
- Assign a pool leader who will keep track of the money.
- Make photocopies of the ticket for each pool member.
- And remember, keep your group consistent.
Even if you win a small amount and then you roll it forward, do not add more people.