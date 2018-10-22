SOCIETY

LOTTO FEVER: Should you join an office pool?

There are now more than two billion dollars up for grabs this week with the Mega Millions and Powerball.

The Mega Millions is now offering a historic $2 billion jackpot and it has Americans everywhere dreaming to hit it big.

But, there are things you should be aware of before joining an office pool.

If you and a few co-workers decide on an office pool ticket and it is a winner,
you may potentially find yourself in a lawsuit with years in court in order to settle the winnings.

Lottery officials and lawyers say co-workers should get everything in writing before throwing money into an office pool.

Some other tips:

  • Only enter with people you trust.

  • Create rules of the pool.

  • Assign a pool leader who will keep track of the money.

  • Make photocopies of the ticket for each pool member.

  • And remember, keep your group consistent.


Even if you win a small amount and then you roll it forward, do not add more people.
