LOTTO FEVER: Should you join an office pool?

There is now more than $2 billion dollars up for grabs this week with the Mega Millions and Powerball.The Mega Millions is now offering a historic $2 billion jackpot and it has Americans everywhere dreaming to hit it big.But, there are things you should be aware of before joining an office pool.If you and a few co-workers decide on an office pool ticket and it is a winner,you may potentially find yourself in a lawsuit with years in court in order to settle the winnings.Lottery officials and lawyers say co-workers should get everything in writing before throwing money into an office pool.Some other tips:Even if you win a small amount and then you roll it forward, do not add more people.