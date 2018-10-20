U.S. & WORLD

Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to record $1.6 billion after no winner drawn Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 20, 2018.

No one won the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot climbs to a staggering $1.6 billion.

Mega Millions officials say no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $1 billion grand prize in Friday night's drawing. The numbers were 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 7.

The next drawing will be Tuesday. The estimated jackpot for that drawing would tie the largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

EMBED More News Videos

Mega Millions winning numbers: 15-23-53-65-70 07. Dann Cuelllar reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on October 19, 2018.



It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of winning the jackpot aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
EMBED More News Videos

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1 billion, the highest Mega Millions drawing ever. This comes with a cash options of $565 million.



Eyewitness News also learned that two lucky Texans did win smaller prizes.

One person won $1 million with a winning ticket from the Valero on Bellaire Boulevard, and another person won $2 million from the Cove Country store on south Fm-565 Road.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeu.s. & worldmega millionspowerballlottery
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Whole Foods and Trader Joe's ready-to-eat salads recalled
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
Texas girl dies after court allows more time on life support
Got $7.1 M? Neiman Marcus tops 2018 fantasy gifts with yacht
More u.s. & world
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Million winning numbers drawn for $1 billion jackpot
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Advice from Lottery Lawyer: 'get quiet and get organized'
Digital Deal of the Day
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Texas girl dies after court allows more time on life support
Fight animal cruelty walk hosted by Gus the dog
Report: Rihanna turns down NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick
Astros' Jose Altuve undergoes knee surgery
Students pulled out of school due to chickenpox outbreak
Whole Foods and Trader Joe's ready-to-eat salads recalled
Photographer seeks couple in proposal photo taken in Yosemite
Woman warns others about sneaky wallet thieves
Show More
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
Boy and accused bully now friends after father steps in to help
A dozen girls spark 4 fights in one day at South Houston HS
FALL WEATHER: Cool temps headed our way this weekend
Tropical Storm Vicente could drench Texas next week
More News