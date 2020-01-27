Personal Finance

Person from The Woodlands claims $1M winning ticket sold in Houston

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- For somebody in The Woodlands, the day just got a whole lot better.

A resident claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire.

Though a resident from The Woodlands claimed the ticket, he or she actually bought it in Houston from the First Stop Food Store at 303 Bayland Ave.

The ticket can be purchased for $20.

The winner will remain anonymous.

This was the 18th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game.

We know the odds are small when it comes to major jackpots like Mega Millions and Powerball, but what are your chances in this game?

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

CHECK THIS OUT: Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets

RELATED:
Man wins $1 million in the lottery - for the second time
Granddaughter almost tosses $6.5M lottery ticket
Man battling cancer wins $200,000 lottery prize on the way to last chemotherapy treatment
94-year-old veteran almost threw away winning lottery ticket
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financethe woodlandsmoneylottery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of man killed in explosion files lawsuit against company
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues
Baylor student tests negative for coronavirus
H-E-B is awarding a lifetime of free groceries to 1 Texan
Alleged drunk driver charged after good Samaritans hit in crash
Electric fences to ward off wild hogs get neighbors in trouble
Results of warrant could soon expose woman's killer
Show More
Family of 5 killed in murder-suicide, deputies say
Mom of two missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband
Houston Weather: Turning partly sunny and mild this afternoon
Concerning note in bathroom leads to outpouring of positivity
Juice bar owner believes burglaries may be inside job
More TOP STORIES News