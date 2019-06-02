Someone in North Carolina is waking up a multi-millionaire. They matched all six numbers in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 1 were 6, 15, 34, 45 and 52. The Powerball was 8 and the Power Play was 2X.
Two tickets sold in Texas are worth at least $50,000.
RELATED: Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
On Friday night, numbers were drawn for the $444 million Mega Millions jackpot. Though there were Match 5 winners in New Jersey and New York, no one matched all six numbers. That jackpot now stands at an estimated $475 million ahead of the next drawing on Tuesday.
In April, a 24-year-old Wisconsin man claimed a $768.4 million prize from a winning Powerball ticket.
Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
SEE ALSO:
The largest lottery jackpots in history
Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
What to consider if you win the lottery
Powerball: Single ticket wins Saturday's $350 million jackpot
LOTTERY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News