lottery

Powerball: Single ticket wins Saturday's $350 million jackpot

Someone in North Carolina is waking up a multi-millionaire. They matched all six numbers in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 1 were 6, 15, 34, 45 and 52. The Powerball was 8 and the Power Play was 2X.

Two tickets sold in Texas are worth at least $50,000.

RELATED: Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets

On Friday night, numbers were drawn for the $444 million Mega Millions jackpot. Though there were Match 5 winners in New Jersey and New York, no one matched all six numbers. That jackpot now stands at an estimated $475 million ahead of the next drawing on Tuesday.

In April, a 24-year-old Wisconsin man claimed a $768.4 million prize from a winning Powerball ticket.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

