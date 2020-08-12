Coronavirus

COVID-19 Financial Relief: Where to Get Help in SE Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the medical community works to combat the surge in COVID-19 infections across the region, the pandemic is dealing a financial blow to many in our area.

ABC13 Houston is bringing together leaders for a town hall highlighting resources available to those feeling the economic impact of COVID-19.

ABC13's Ted Oberg (Turn to Ted, 13 Investigates) and his panel are answering your questions about how to get help in the midst of the pandemic.

Our town hall panelists
  • Brian Greene, Houston Food Bank, President & CEO
  • Cristina Cave, Baker Ripley, Community Relations Sr. Manager
  • Dana Karni, Lone Star Legal Aid, Attorney
  • Thanh Nguyen, United Way Houston, Sr. Manager, Service Delivery and Strategic Initiatives


More than one in every three Houston workers- at least 35% - have been negatively impacted by the virus, experiencing job loss, lost income or reduced work hours, according to Rice University's Kinder Institute for Urban Research.
On the state level, the Texas comptroller's office reports two million jobs have been lost since March, delivering a $4.6 billion loss in estimated revenues due to COVID-19.

The dire situation has left many families facing hunger, the potential for exposure to the virus, and even the threat of eviction from their homes. Fortunately, as we have shown on Eyewitness News throughout the emergency, a host of community partners stand ready to help.
