Google Express could help you rack up discounts online

If you haven't heard of Google's delivery service, Google Express, now might be a good time to look into it.
The service recently expanded, and it's free.
Google Express has all your stores in one place. It allows you to shop at top stores like Walmart, Costco, and Target and even at online stores like Overstock.com.
There's no membership fee, and shipping is free when you meet an order minimum, which varies from store to store. The minimum is usually between $25 to $35.
If you don't meet the minimum order, then a $4.99 delivery fee is charged.
I found red bar stools on Overstock.com for $108.
Then, I got 20 percent off for being a first time user of Google Express. I found another promo on my credit card, saving an additional $20. In the end, I only paid $67 for both chairs.
You can take advantage of this 20 percent off code with free shipping when you meet the order requirements as a first-time user.
