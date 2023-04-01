SkyEye above downtown Houston as runners take on the Final Four 4-Miler near City Hall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Final Four festivities continue on Saturday morning, starting with the Final Four 4-Miler race in downtown Houston.

The video above is a live view of the race.

The race began at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall, located at 901 Bagby St.

Runners started on Walker Street, then Louisiana Street, and eventually made their way down Allen Parkway until they hit Waugh Drive.

They will make a U-turn there and finish the race where it began at City Hall.

If you will be out and about Saturday morning, keep in mind those roads will be closed for the race.

SkyEye shows runners taking part in the race, which gives a portion of proceeds to the non-profit Girls on the Run Greater Houston Chapter.

READ MORE: Gridlock Alert: 2 Houston-area closures that could slow down your plans this weekend

The race entry fee is $45. That gets you a t-shirt, a medal, and entry to the Men's Final Four Fan Fest.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.