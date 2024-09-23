Gifts that the runner in your life will love, with picks from wireless earbuds to post-run foot care

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Shopping for someone with a specific hobby can sometimes be tricky, especially if you're not sure where to start when looking for products. If you're looking for gifts for the runner in your life, check out our gift guide below, filled with products that will help them take their favorite hobby to the next level.

Gifts for runners

50% off Ulta Beauty Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 $19.00

$38.00 Shop Now

Gone are the days of sticky, white sunscreen that's hard to rub into the skin. Before purchasing this, I was skeptical, but this unseen sunscreen by Supergoop is amazing for running and other outdoor activities. It's super lightweight and waterproof, so it's great for wicking sweat and keeping your skin protected. Get it now for under $20.

Therabody Theragun Mini $199.00 Shop Now

This Theragun mini is great to provide any runner with on-the-go relief. The mini version is 20% smaller and 30% lighter, so it's easier to store and use on long distance runs. Plus, it comes with three attachments for personalized comfort.

REI Co-op Balega Enduro Quarter Socks $16.00 Shop Now

These socks are made specifically for runners, according to the brand, so it's crafted with them in mind, with moisture-wicking fibers, reinforced microfiber mesh ventilation panels, seamless toes to eliminate abrasion, nonconstricting compression sock bands and even more special features. Get this top-rated product for just $16.

8% off Amazon Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker $145.97

$159.95 Shop Now

Help them enhance their running and fitness experience with the Fitbit fitness tracker. This watch allows them to track their heart rate, location via built-in GPS, active zone minutes, cardio level, and more, so it's a great all-in-one tool to help them reach their fitness goals. They'll also get a six-month premium Fitbit membership with your purchase.

Amazon Bala Bangles Wrist & Ankle Weights $55.00 Shop Now

Help them take their fitness routine to the next level with these wrist and ankle weights. These weights can give them a comfortable yet still challenging way to increase resistance while running and allow them to have hassle-free strength training. The weights also come with a carrying case, so they'll be able to bring them anywhere.

REI Co-op Salomon Active Skin 8 Hydration Vest $115.00 Shop Now

This top-rated hydration pack is a must-have for any long-distance or trail runner in your life. It has a gear capacity of eight liters and is constructed with breathable stretch fabrics to optimize fit and stability, according to the brand. It also comes with additional chest pockets for the two 500-ml soft flasks, which are included with a purchase.

Amazon SpaLife Softening Care Foot Sockies $19.99 Shop Now

Running can take a toll on their feet, so give them the gift of relief with these softening socks by SpaLife. They can simply just slip on the exfoliating foot mask gel and feel the results, which the brand describes as moisturizing, energizing for tired feet and deodorizing. With over 2,000 five-star reviews, these are clearly well loved by purchasers.

Amazon Squirrel's Nut Butter All Natural Anti Chafe Salve $14.99 Shop Now

Chafing can be a runner's worst nightmare, as it can make what is supposed to be a fun hobby sticky and painful. This waterproof salve is a great solution to prevent uncomfortable chafing, and it was even awarded "Best in Category" by UltraRunning Magazine. Many of the over 2,000 five-star reviews praise the easy application and long-lasting moisture.

Dick's Sporting Goods New Balance 530 Shoes $99.99 Shop Now

If you're looking to get them a great running shoe option for under $100, these New Balances are just that. According to the brand, they are made with a blend of foam cushioning and compression in order to provide all-day comfort and help with shock absorption. They have an 4.7 total rating and come in unisex sizing.

11% off Amazon SHOKZ OpenRun Pro Bluetooth Sport Headphones $159.95

$179.95 Shop Now

No run is complete without great tunes, so let them keep their runs powered by music with these Bluetooth headphones made specifically for working out and physical activity. The secure wrap-around fit and over ten hours of battery life are perfect to keep their energy high, no matter how long the run.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.