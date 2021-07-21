fentanyl

Gov. Abbott signs new anti-fentanyl legislation in Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Abbott signs new anti-fentanyl legislation in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas has gotten tougher on people selling the extremely dangerous opioid fentanyl.

It's a rising problem here. State troopers seized 95 pounds of the drug in the first quarter of 2021, compared to just 11 pounds during that same period last year.

Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill Wednesday that increases the penalties for making and distributing fentanyl.

Abbott was joined by Senator Joan Huffman and Crime Stoppers of Houston Deputy Director Nichole Christoph.

Under the new law, the minimum sentence for the manufacture or delivery of fentanyl increases to 15 years for an amount of 200-400 grams and 20 years for an amount of over 400 grams.

EMBED More News Videos

Troopers seized 91 pounds of fentanyl in the first quarter of 2021 alone. This new law increases the minimum sentence for the manufacture or delivery of the drug.



In a statement he sent to the ABC13 newsroom, the governor called out the bill's author, State Representative Ann Johnson.

Abbott said Johnson would not be attending the signing ceremony because she, "fled the state with other Democrats who abandoned their legislative responsibilities."

State Representative Johnson told ABC13 she doesn't work for the governor.

"I'm glad that the governor is thinking about me, but I would ask that he refocus his efforts on the power grid, healthcare access being expanded, especially in this moment of an increase variant - the Delta variant of COVID, and lets talk about the rising epidemic in gun violence," Johnson said.

Earlier this month, dozens of Texas House Democrats boarded a plane to Washington, D.C.

The move broke quorum in the house, blocking a vote on the controversial voting restrictions bill.

RELATED:
First responders receive free training on medication used to reverse effects of opioids
EMBED More News Videos

The antidote Narcan could help someone with an opioid overdose.


US overdose deaths hit record 93,000 in 2020 amid COVID pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

While the world was preoccupied with COVID-19, a companion crisis was exploding. The I-Team investigates the overdose epidemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonfentanylillegal drugstexas politicslegislationtexas newsgreg abbottdrugabbottdrugs
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FENTANYL
Mom's billboard warns others after daughter dies due to fentanyl
Texas pushes local governments to join multistate opioid settlement
Killer High: The Silent Crisis
Killer High: The Silent Crisis
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News