FEMA includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs in Texas' emergency aid

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- FEMA announced federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Texas to help in recovery efforts in areas affected by this week's severe winter storm.
Assistance will include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured losses, and other programs to help residents and business owners recover from the catastrophic storm.
Residents can also start applying for assistance by registering online at the Disaster Assistance website, or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
Federal funding has also been made available to certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures.
Houston residents should visit the Houston Emergency website for more updates.
