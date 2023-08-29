Suspicious death investigation underway after pregnant Galveston teen dies at UTMB, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old Galveston girl was about 23 weeks pregnant when she was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Now, the Galveston Police Department is looking into whether suspicious means were behind not only her death, but also of her unborn child.

The police department first revealed its investigation into Federly Espinoza's death late last week. Police said she had died on Aug. 23.

According to a news release, she was taken by private vehicle to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, where she was pronounced dead. Police added that her fetus did not survive.

Federly's cause of death is not immediately known, but the police department said it's investigating it as suspicious.

The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office and the Galveston County District Attorney's Office are also looking into the circumstances.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made and no one has been identified as a suspect.

