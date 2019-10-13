Federal prison inmates escape and return with whiskey

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- Four inmates are back in custody after multiple reports of escapes from a federal prison, only they're believed to have returned each time with contraband.

The men were seen leaving the grounds of the Beaumont FCI complex Friday night when they were caught by U.S. Marshals and sheriff's investigators, according to a statement from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.



The arrests came after repeated reports of their escapes and return to the prison with contraband, according to the statement.

RELATED: 2 inmates in custody after breaking out of Liberty County jail

The men are accused of bringing back items including whiskey and cellphones. It wasn't clear where the contraband came from.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beaumontinmateswhiskeyrabbiu.s. & worldprisonescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old falls into pond at temple worship center: HCSO
Texans' big win in Kansas City made bigger with this stat
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
2 teen girls shot after fight breaks out in apartment complex
Simone Biles becomes world championships' most decorated gymnast
Officer shoots woman inside her home after welfare check
Woman known as 'serial stowaway' arrested again in Chicago
Show More
10-year-old girl dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Astros bats silenced by Yankees in Game 1 loss
Houston bakery uses unsold Yankees cookies for batting practice
Who knows more about their state, Astros or Yankees fans?
3 people shot after fight outside convenience store
More TOP STORIES News