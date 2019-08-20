2 inmates escape from Liberty County Jail through hole in fence

LIBERTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two inmates escaped from Liberty County Jail through a hole in the fence, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.Authorities say a routine jail cell check found that two men had escaped sometime between 4 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.The missing inmates are Clay Sterling Harvey, 44, of the Nederland, Texas area and Chance Marshall Hunt, 28, of the Beaumont, Texas area. According to the sheriff's office, Harvey was in jail on a charge of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, and Hunt was incarcerated for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Both men also faced other felony charges, officials say.When officials inspected the jail grounds, they found a fence had been cut open. They say it appears this was the escape route of both Harvey and Hunt.Both inmates are described only as white males. It's not known if they are armed, but they are considered dangerous.Liberty County Sheriff's authorities and the Texas Rangers have tracking dogs on the scene from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and a search is in progress at this time. Law enforcement is advising the public to not approach either of these men if encountered but to call the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at 936-336-4500 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). Any caller to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and a cash reward may be received by the caller.