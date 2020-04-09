FDA orders church in Angleton to stop selling fake COVID-19 medicine

covid-19

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- As work toward a vaccine for the coronavirus goes on around the clock, the FDA has issued a warning about so-called miracle cures that are actually toxic chemicals.

An organization called Genesis 2 Church of Healing was the subject of the warning about "Miracle Mineral Solution." The solution is chlorine dioxide, which is used as an industrial cleaner for swimming pools. The solution is capable of damaging the liver, kidneys and heart, and causing death.

Three years ago, the person connected to the Angleton church was ordered to cease the sale and distribution of the mineral solution by the Harris County District Attorney's office.

It appears from the church's website that Miracle Mineral Solution has been repurposed for the coronavirus pandemic. The FDA has given the church 48 hours to stop promoting the products.

