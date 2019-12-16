FBI, HPD investigating mercury spill at west Houston shopping center

Houston fire chief Samuel Peña said a pregnant woman was transported to the hospital, but it was also precautionary.
Less than a pint of the element was found around 1 p.m. in three areas in and around a Walmart, Sonic restaurant, and Shell gas station, Peña said. First responders were able to set up a hazardous material decontamination area and wash people who may have come into contact with the substance. No one presented any symptoms of exposure, authorities said.
Those who had to be decontaminated had trace amounts of the element on near their feet and shoes, according to a statement released Sunday night.
A pair of other incidents may point investigators in the direction of what led to the spill, Houston police said.
Authorities are looking into a possible burglary at a nearby property. They're also looking into a report of a man who when to a hospital claiming they'd been exposed to mercury.
The FBI has joined the investigation.
The report of large amount of material spilled is INACCURATE.— Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) December 15, 2019
Only Trace amounts have been found at each location.@HoustonFire @houstonpolice have scene under control, will remain until cleanup & remediation is completed.
Media release to follow from @HoustonOEM https://t.co/kXD6AMw91k
Mercury is a shiny silver chemical element that can cause health issues when there's prolonged exposure, according to David Persse with the Houston dept. of health and human services.
"Mercury has a bad reputation for causing neurological problems," Persse said. "That's only because of prolonged exposure. Today's situation, the risk to the public is extremely low."
Mercury is found in air, water, and soil and exists in three different forms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Elemental mercury is liquid at room temperature and is used in some thermometers, fluorescent light bulbs, and some electrical switches.
Mercury dangers: Tips to protect yourself during a mercury spill
High vapor concentrations of elemental mercury can quickly cause severe lung damage and neurological disturbances, the CDC said. Sunday's spill involved only small amounts, authorities said.
ABC13 Archives: Hazmat to clean up mercury spill at Midtown Houston building complex
🚨Asking the public to avoid the area near Sam Houston Pkwy and Westview @HoustonFire & @houstonpolice on scene for possible Mercury Spill.— Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) December 15, 2019
More information as it becomes available.
Several streets in the area will be blocked off until the cleanup is completed, including sections of Westview Drive.
Authorities aren't yet sure about when the substance was spilled at the shopping center.
Live traffic map