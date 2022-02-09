Fort Bend County school placed on lockdown after deadly shooting nearby, authorities say

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident near Townewest Elem. The shooting resulted in the death of one subject. Due to the proximity, FBISD PD was notified and has place the school on lockdown for precaution.



This remains an active investigation. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/bi6AA9apjR — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) February 9, 2022

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An elementary school in Fort Bend County is on lockdown following a deadly shooting nearby.On Wednesday, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the shooting near Townewest Elementary School. Authorities said the shooting resulted in the death of one person. As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown.It's unclear what led to the shooting or if authorities are searching for a suspect.Fort Bend County authorities said the case remains under investigation. Residents are urged to avoid the area.This story will be updated as more information becomes available.