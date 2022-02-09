shooting

Fort Bend County school placed on lockdown after deadly shooting nearby, authorities say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An elementary school in Fort Bend County is on lockdown following a deadly shooting nearby.

On Wednesday, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the shooting near Townewest Elementary School. Authorities said the shooting resulted in the death of one person. As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown.

It's unclear what led to the shooting or if authorities are searching for a suspect.

Fort Bend County authorities said the case remains under investigation. Residents are urged to avoid the area.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countyschool lockdownfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Robbery suspect fatally shot by HPD officers identified
Niña recibe un disparo en la cabeza en una autopista
Child shot in road rage incident as family headed to grocery store
9-year-old shot in what HPD believes was road rage incident
TOP STORIES
Child shot in road rage incident as family headed to grocery store
13-year-old shot multiple times outside grocery store, HPD says
Head of TX DMV resigns amid pressure to stop sale of fake license tags
Houston launches Special Events Task Force after Astroworld tragedy
'Dangerous' accused murder suspect fleeing to Mexico, officials say
Robbery suspect fatally shot by HPD officers identified
Wanted woman accused of luring man to MS-13 gang members
Show More
Sun-sational weather takes us into the weekend
Why Mattress Mack drove to Louisiana to place historic bet
How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit
2 violence prevention programs to launch in Cypress Station area
Niña recibe un disparo en la cabeza en una autopista
More TOP STORIES News