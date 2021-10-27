Map shows America's favorite candy by state

halloween

The ultimate Halloween debate may have decided a winner. A new U.S. map shows America's favorite candy by each state.

This research is all according to CandyStore.com which sells candy nationwide. It claims to have used 14 years' worth of data to put together the map.

California's favorite is the Reese's Peanut Butter cups, New York is Sour Patch kids, Texas is Starburst, Illinois is Sour Patch Kids, Pennsylvania is Hershey's Mini Bars, and North Carolina loves Reese's Cups.

Some form of chocolate reigns supreme across most of the country. Montana is notable because the winner there is bubble gum.

