Father charged after alleged DWI crash kills son on SH-249

Charges are expected to be filed against a father for a fatal accident that killed one child and left another in critical condition.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A father accused of driving drunk with his two young sons in his SUV has been charged after deputies say he caused a deadly crash in northwest Harris County.

The sheriff's office says the man crashed into two tow trucks at a high rate of speed Wednesday afternoon in the 2400 block of W. Mount Houston, killing his 8-year-old son and injuring his 5-year-old son.

The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital along with his father.

"Just a very horrific scene. It appears the children had been picked up at a school, You can still see the backpack on them, so it's just a very horrific sight," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "It's just heartbreaking."



Deputies said the man went through a red light around 1:40 p.m. before slamming into the tow trucks.

Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash.

"There's evidence that he was intoxicated at the time of this fatal accident, so we are pursuing a murder charge," Gonzalez said.

