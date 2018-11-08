Preliminary indications are that the 8-year-old boy killed in today's crash on W Mt. Houston wasn't wearing a seat belt. Parents take note: Always use appropriate car seats and seat belts. More child safety info from @TxDPS: https://t.co/axlm9bpPBc — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 7, 2018

UPDATE for 2400 block of West Mount Houston. One child is confirmed deceased on scene,one child was transported in critical condition,one adult transported in critical condition. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 7, 2018

HCSO traffic units are working a fatality accident at 2449 W Mount Houston. One person is confirmed on scene, a child has been transported ,unknown condition at this time. Please avoid the area major delays are expected while investigators are working pic.twitter.com/YrLj3zBx5H — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 7, 2018

A father accused of driving drunk with his two young sons in his SUV has been charged after deputies say he caused a deadly crash in northwest Harris County.The sheriff's office says the man crashed into two tow trucks at a high rate of speed Wednesday afternoon in the 2400 block of W. Mount Houston, killing his 8-year-old son and injuring his 5-year-old son.The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital along with his father."Just a very horrific scene. It appears the children had been picked up at a school, You can still see the backpack on them, so it's just a very horrific sight," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "It's just heartbreaking."Deputies said the man went through a red light around 1:40 p.m. before slamming into the tow trucks.Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash."There's evidence that he was intoxicated at the time of this fatal accident, so we are pursuing a murder charge," Gonzalez said.