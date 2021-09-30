Painter accused of stabbing a father and son in fight over payment in NW Harris Co.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a call for service at the 12400 blk of Sterlingstone Drive. Preliminary info: A male arrived at the home to settle a contract dispute. A fight broke out between the male and the homeowners. The male allegedly stabbed both a father & son. The male pic.twitter.com/ELf56qieOm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 30, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A father and son were stabbed Thursday morning when another man forced his way into their home in northwest Harris County.Investigators believe they know who the suspect is, but they're still looking for him.The stabbing happened at a home in the 12400 block of Sterlingstone Drive around 7:20 a.m.Harris County sheriff's deputies say when the father answered the door, he was faced with a painter who had done some work for the family the week before.The suspect reportedly forced his way inside and began demanding money.That's when the suspect forced the dad to the ground and stabbed him, deputies said. The father's adult son came to his aid, but also found himself under attack."He did force the father down to the ground. During that struggle, what I'm understanding, he did suffer a broken hip," Jeff Thomas with Harris County Sheriff's Office said. "And the father said at that point, he knew he was being stabbed. And the 20-year-old son came to his aid, and that's when he got stabbed."The dad was stabbed in the chest and the son was stabbed in the head, Thomas said. They were both taken to the hospital in stable condition, but Thomas added that the son's condition was serious.Investigators are not entirely sure what the motive was behind the attack, because they say suspect was paid in full for his work as a painter.Deputies say the suspect stole several things from inside the home before taking off.The suspect, who was positively identified by witnesses, will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Thomas said.The father's adult daughter was also home during the attack, deputies said. She was not injured.