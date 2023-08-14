A 25-year-old man is dead after being attacked and stabbed by 23-year-old Donald Ray Johnson Jr. as he walked into his NE Harris County apartment.

Man attacked, stabbed while walking into his apartment in NE Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a man at his apartment complex in northeast Harris County on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Deputies responded to 12620 Eastex Freeway regarding a possible disturbance and found a 25-year-old man, identified as Tonas Harrell, with multiple stab wounds on the fourth floor of the complex.

Medical services were called to the scene, but Harrell was pronounced dead.

According to Sgt. Sidney Miller of the Harris County Sherif's Office, Harrell had just arrived at the complex and was about to enter his apartment when the suspect, Donald Ray Johnson Jr., attacked Harrell at knifepoint before fleeing the area on foot.

Johnson was found shortly after and taken into custody by deputies, according to officials.

Officials did not elaborate on a solid motive but believe there was an altercation between the two and that Johnson was familiar with the victim.