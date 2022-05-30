1 killed in shooting at SE Houston convenience store that stemmed from an argument, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed in a shooting in front of a convenience store on Scott Street on Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.
HPD says both men, who possibly knew each other, pulled pistols, and shots were exchanged.
The suspect is still on the loose and investigators are looking at surveillance video near Scott Food Mart.
